ARLINGTON, Texas (HOODLINE) – Can’t get pizza off your mind?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy pizza hot spots in Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to satisfy your cheesy, crusty cravings.
1. Joe’s Pizza Pasta & Subs
Topping the list is Joe’s Pizza Pasta & Subs. Located at 4300 Matlock Road, the restaurant known for pizza, pasta, subs and other Italian-inspired fare is the highest-rated pizza joint in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp.
2. Nizza Pizza
Next up is Nizza Pizza, situated at 965 W. Lamar Blvd., Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, located at 841 E. Lamar Blvd., is another fantastic choice, with Yelpers giving the fast-casual pizzeria four stars out of 333 reviews.
4. Old School Pizza Tavern
Old School Pizza Tavern, a bar known for its pizza, is another go-to, with four stars out of 237 Yelp reviews. Head over to 603 W. Abram St. to give it a go for yourself.
5. Moni’s Pasta & Pizza
Last but not least, check out Moni’s Pasta & Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian eatery, which specializes in pizza and pasta, at 1730 W. Randol Mill Road, Suite 100.
