BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A senior baseball player at Centennial High School in Burleson was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the school and team.
The school identified the student as Dawson Barnes in an email obtained by the Burleson Star that was sent to parents and staff. The baseball team also announced Barnes’ passing on its Facebook page.
“It is with the greatest sadness we share the news of the passing of our friend, teammate, and brother, Dawson Barnes. He is one of a kind, and our hearts are broken for his family tonight,” the Centennial Spartans said on Facebook.
Police responded to the three-vehicle crash at around 4 p.m. on Hidden Creek Parkway near Hidden Oaks Drive and Dobson Street. Officials had confirmed that one person died at the scene after one of the vehicles caught fire.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
The Burleson Star reported that students gathered at the site of the crash Wednesday evening to pray and set up a memorial. The team asked that everyone wear blue on Thursday to honor Barnes.
