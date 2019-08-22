FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police shared body cam video from a deadly officer involved shooting on Wednesday that showed a young man aiming his gun at police before they shot and killed him.

The video showed police driving up to the 18-year-old person of interest in an August 5 homicide on Las Vegas Trail, saying they wanted to talk to him.

That’s when Amari Malone pulled a handgun from his waistband and started to run.

An officer yells, “He’s got a gun.”

Officers start chasing him. Then Malone turns around and points his gun toward the officers.

That’s when officers fired their guns and Malone was shot and killed.

There were four officers involved. All are on administrative leave which is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department’s major crimes and internal affairs unit.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said during a news conference where he released the video, “We wanted to release enough to dispel some of the misinformation out there and give accurate information of what the officers faced on the scene.”

The four officers shot at Malone and he was hit once, Kraus said.

Malone was pronounced dead at a hospital.

WATCH FORT WORTH POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Malone’s family, says they’ve viewed police body cam video and want to take an in depth look at it before they determine if the shooting was justified.

Merritt said the family is not looking to blame anybody for what happened, but they want more answers.