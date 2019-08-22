FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A public ceremony honoring the life and service of Frisco Police K-9 Boris is set for Monday, August 26.
It will be held at 9:00 a.m. at Ruff Range Dog Park, located at 5335 4th Army Memorial Drive in Frisco.
K-9 Officer Boris passed away on Wednesday, August 7 due to a medically related issue.
He was a 4 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Frisco Police said K-9 Boris was an integral part of our K-9 unit, the Frisco Police Department, and the community.
At the time of his death, K-9 Boris was at a specialized police-dog training facility where he continued training and remained active while awaiting a new handler to be assigned.
K-9 Boris had been with the department a little more than two years, having joined the Frisco Police Department in May of 2017.
During his watch, K-9 Boris assisted in making 79 drug-related arrests, was used in over 100 narcotics sniffs per year, was deployed seven times for tracking suspects, and was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions.
You must log in to post a comment.