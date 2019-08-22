GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are working a road rage shooting that happened near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Saturn Road that claimed a man’s life.
Francisco Javier Pasillas, 33, was shot in his white Escalade. His wife sitting in the passenger seat. She was not harmed.
The Southbound lanes of W. Centerville from Gregory to Northwest Highway and Northwest Highway westbound to Saturn Rd. are closed due to the investigation. It’s unclear how the incident started or how many people were involved.
“What we learned was the victim and another driver in a black truck were involved in a possible road rage incident, cutting each other off. When they approached the intersection at Northwest Highway, someone from the black truck fired at the victim, striking the driver,” said
Lt. Pedro Barineau, Garland Police spokesperson.
During the investigation, the suspect voluntarily came to the Garland Police Department and is currently being interviewed by detectives.
Police said the alleged shooter is now in custody.
You must log in to post a comment.