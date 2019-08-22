DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 49-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old college graduate, whose body was found in a burning SUV in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas.
Police arrested Glen Richter and booked him into Lew Sterrett Jail early Thursday morning on a capital murder charge. Sara Hudson was found dead in the back of a burning SUV in the 5600 block of Alta Drive Monday evening.
Hudson’s cause of death has not yet been determined but police said it appeared she died from homicidal violence.
According to her family, Hudson had just graduated from the University of Arkansas and was going to celebrate her birthday that Monday evening.
Her aunt, Angela Aragon, told CBS 11, “I want to know what evil entered into her life. What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day think that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her they preyed upon a beautiful human being.”
Police believe the 22-year-old’s death was a random attack. Richter’s bond has not been set.
