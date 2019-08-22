Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A person in Tarrant County has become the Texas’ newest millionaire.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission say the Fort Worth resident claimed the top winning prize in the $200 Million Cash Explosion game — a $10 scratch ticket. The winner, who chose not to be identified, walked away with $1 million.
The ticket was purchased at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Benbrook Highway in Fort Worth. The winning $1 million prize was the third of eight top prizes to be claimed in the game.
