TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup driver was killed after after driving into the opposite lane of traffic and striking an 18-wheeler in Terrell Friday morning.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. on SH 34 just north of FM 325.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound when it moved into the northbound lane and crashed into the 18-wheeler.

The DPS says the driver of the big rig was not injured, but the driver of pickup was pronounced deceased on scene.

Aftermath of deadly crash on SH 34 in Terrell (Chopper 11)

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

