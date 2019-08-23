CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cleburne 10-year-old with brain cancer who arrived home to a hero’s welcome from the hospital last month, has died.

Brody Nelson passed away on Friday, his family shared on Facebook.

On Thursday, July 25, people in Cleburne came together by the hundreds to support Brody when he arrived back to town after treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

Paramedics brought him home in an ambulance.

Friday the Fight Like Brody Facebook page shared the following statement:

Our hearts are heavy and yet rejoicing!!! Our precious Brody gained his angel wings this morning! We have no doubt that Jesus himself was standing with his arms spread wide ready for Brody to come running to Him!

We do not have any information right now, we will have details tomorrow and will share as soon as they are made.

Please know we are so thankful for each one of you for loving Brody and us through it all! We will have a HUGE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SOON and would love to have you all there! Please continued covers us in prayer as we figure out this new life… also please know we WANT to hear you talk about Brody! Don’t be afraid to tell us stories! Brody’s legacy will live on in each one of us that loved him!!! #fightlikebrody

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain added on Facebook, “Continue to pray for the Nelson family. While those whose trust is in Christ do not grieve as those without hope, we grieve nonetheless. Brody was one of the most remarkable people I have known and we honor him by living to the utmost and by continuing to #fightlikebrody.”