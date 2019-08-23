Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving a credible tip this month, the Arlington Police Department identified a suspect in a fatal shooting from five years ago.
Michael Jackson Jr., of Arlington died at John Peter Smith Hospital from a gunshot wound on December 10, 2014.
He was shot in his car near the 8000 block of Matlock Road at a medical clinic.
Investigators said Jackson Jr. and the suspect, Daequayvios Marquis Hill were engaged in a road rage incident.
Hill is presently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime. However, detectives consulted with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and charged him while still in custody with one count of Murder.
You must log in to post a comment.