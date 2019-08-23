Filed Under:Arlington, Cold Case, Death, DFW News, jail, Michael Jackson Jr., Murder, suspect, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorneys Office, victim

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving a credible tip this month, the Arlington Police Department identified a suspect in a fatal shooting from five years ago.

Michael Jackson Jr., of Arlington died at John Peter Smith Hospital from a gunshot wound on December 10, 2014.

He was shot in his car near the 8000 block of Matlock Road at a medical clinic.

Investigators said Jackson Jr. and the suspect, Daequayvios Marquis Hill were engaged in a road rage incident.

Hill is presently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime. However, detectives consulted with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and charged him while still in custody with one count of Murder.

 

 

