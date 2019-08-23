



Accused killer Glen Richter, 49, who’s currently in custody for the death of a woman found in her burning SUV, was also a Lyft driver.

Sara Hudson, 22, was found dead in the back of a burning SUV in the 5600 block of Alta Drive Monday evening. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, and smoke inhalation was a contributing factor.

Lyft sent CBS 11 News the following statement about Richter’s alleged connection to the recent college graduate’s grisly murder.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. While this tragic incident did not involve Lyft, our hearts go out to the family and friends affected. Immediately upon hearing these allegations, we deactivated the driver and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Richter was booked into Lew Sterrett Jail early Thursday morning on a capital murder charge.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Hudson getting out of her SUV before Richter approached her, then forced her back into the vehicle. Police were able to gather fingerprints from two of the vehicle’s doors, which led them to Richter.

Police sources said Hudson was carjacked at gunpoint and forced to an ATM by Richter. Hudson’s body was partially clothed when she was found, leading police to say Richter sexually assaulted her.

According to her family, Hudson just graduated from the University of Arkansas and celebrating her birthday that fateful Monday evening.

They’re devastated by her killing.

Her aunt, Angela Aragon, told CBS 11 News, “I want to know what evil entered into her life. What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day think that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her they preyed upon a beautiful human being.”

A heart-shaped ring of roses was placed at the site of the grisly murder scene.

Hudson’s family released the following statement on her death: