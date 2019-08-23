Comments
FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Ferris is calling on all residents to ration their water in the wake of a “major leak.”
The Ferris Police Department said the “I-45 water tower has gone dry” and this will impact residents east of I-45.
Emergency water distribution is being set up at the pavilion.
“Please ration your water as we have a major leak and need to preserve what water we have,” the city said on its website. “We will update you here when distribution times are known. We ask only those persons who live in the affected area come get water.”
Ferris is about 20 miles south of Dallas.
