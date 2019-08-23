



– Some in the Dallas Police Department tell CBS 11, they are not looking forward to an event Saturday night in downtown and being promoted online.

It’s being billed as a “Downtown Dallas Scooter Takeover.”

Officers say they don’t know what to expect.

They say they already have their hands in Deep Ellum on weekends and the idea of an electric scooter rally at night has them concerned about safety.

It’s billed on Facebook as an LA-style takeover of downtown with more than 1,000 people interested in attending.

An electric scooter rally starts on Wood Street near Dallas City Hall at 10:00 p.m.

“That’s sounds like it’s going to garner negative attention which is probably not what the scooters need already,” said Deep Ellum resident Michael Rocky. “I probably wouldn’t take part in it but I kind of agree with the sentiment behind it.”

No one involved with organizing the event wound respond to messages from CBS 11, but Dallas Police are aware and expressing concern about the scooters merging with the large crowds and traffic that descend on Deep Ellum around the same time.

Police have recently been issuing citations to scooter riders using the sidewalks.

The commander over downtown patrol, Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, says the department has a plan in place to monitor the rally.

“We do have a plan in place to address the scooters. We will take enforcement if we observe it. The citizens that reside downtown don’t want this in their neighborhoods. A lot of these participants don’t even reside in the City of Dallas. We discourage this type of behavior for safety reasons. It’s a huge drain on our resources that could be better utilized in other areas. If organizers do continue with this event, we ask that they be respectful and follow the law,” he said.

He also says event will further drain resources that are needed to handle the crowds in Deep Ellum and answer 911 calls.