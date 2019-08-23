



The Dallas Medical Examiner confirmed that Sara Hudson, the 22-year-old woman found in her burning SUV off Lower Greenville Avenue on Monday died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A contributing factor, however was smoke inhalation.

Police arrested Glen Richter, 49, for the recent college graduate’s death. He was booked into Lew Sterrett Jail early Thursday morning on a capital murder charge.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Hudson getting out of her SUV before Richter approached her, then forced her back into the vehicle. Police were able to gather fingerprints from two of the vehicle’s doors, which led them to Richter.

Police sources said Hudson was carjacked at gunpoint and forced to an ATM by Richter. Hudson’s body was partially clothed when she was found, leading police to say Richter sexually assaulted her.

According to her family, Hudson just graduated from the University of Arkansas and celebrating her birthday that fateful Monday evening.

They’re devastated by her killing.

Her aunt, Angela Aragon, told CBS 11 News, “I want to know what evil entered into her life. What cut this brilliant girl’s career and life so short? Never did she wake up on that day think that this would be her last day on earth. Whoever preyed upon her they preyed upon a beautiful human being.”

A heart-shaped ring of roses was placed at the site of the grisly murder scene.

Hudson’s family released the following statement on her death: