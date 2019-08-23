Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Richland Hills police have arrested a teenager they say is responsible for hitting several vehicles — causing over $30,000 in damages — and leaving the scene earlier this year.
A little after 8 a.m. on March 26, police responded to a hit and run involving nine vehicles on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. The suspect’s SUV was later found abandoned on the Loop 820 access road near Glenview Drive.
Nearly five months later, officers arrested and charged 19-year-old Cody Ray of Fort Worth, with leaving the scene of an accident with damage greater than $200.
Ray is currently being held in the NRH Joint Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond.
The cause of this incident has not yet been confirmed.
