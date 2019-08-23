Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Major phone companies say they’ll give customers free tools to block robocalls as part of an agreement reached with 51 state attorneys general.
It’s the latest step from government and industry to combat a growing — and costly — problem. But consumer advocates say far more action is needed.
A coalition of state attorneys general in each state and the District of Columbia, and 12 phone companies announced that they will offer free call-blocking tools to all their customers except for traditional landline users.
