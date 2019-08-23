  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ORANGE, Texas (AP) — A newlywed Southeast Texas couple was killed when their car and a truck towing a trailer collided moments after the couple was wed.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday on State Highway 87 at Orange County Airport on the southwestern edge of Orange — 96 miles east of Houston near the border with Louisiana.

Police say 19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and his 20-year-old bride, Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, were leaving the office of the justice of the peace that married them when they pulled out onto the highway. The pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor slammed into the couple’s car, killing them both.

Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton, who performed the wedding, attended their bodies as coroner.

The truck driver was unhurt and the cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

