ORANGE, Texas (AP) — A newlywed Southeast Texas couple was killed when their car and a truck towing a trailer collided moments after the couple was wed.
The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday on State Highway 87 at Orange County Airport on the southwestern edge of Orange — 96 miles east of Houston near the border with Louisiana.
Police say 19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and his 20-year-old bride, Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, were leaving the office of the justice of the peace that married them when they pulled out onto the highway. The pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor slammed into the couple’s car, killing them both.
Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton, who performed the wedding, attended their bodies as coroner.
The truck driver was unhurt and the cause of the crash has not been released at this time.
