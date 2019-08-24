Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are seeking public assistance to solve a double murder that occurred in Dallas early Saturday morning.
Around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24, officers were sent to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Cicero Street. When they arrived, victims Jennifer Hernandez, 39, and Kenneth Wesley, 26, were found shot on the driveway next to a green Mercury Grand Marquis.
Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene. Wesley was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Olegario Garcia at 214-671-3994 or olegario.garcia@dallascityhall.com.
