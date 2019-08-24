Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police had originally responded to a report of a possible kidnapping involving a stolen vehicle in Fort Worth Saturday evening, but authorities now say there were no children in the vehicle.
Police responded to a call at 9:25 p.m. about two male suspects who had stolen a car that had two children outside the Diamond Mini Mart at 5900 Boca Raton Blvd.
According to an update from police at around 11:20 p.m., the caller was confused and that there were no children inside the car. They are safe with their mother.
There was no word on what happened with the reportedly stolen vehicle.
