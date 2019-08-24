CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Saturday night.

Allard (2-0) allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none in his fourth start since he was acquired in a trade with Atlanta last month.

Calhoun and Nick Solak had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who had dropped seven of 10.

Jose Abreu had two of Chicago’s eight hits, giving him 1,001 for his career. The White Sox had won three in a row.

Calhoun hit a two-run drive off Iván Nova (9-10) in the sixth, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. It was his fourth homer in his last six games and No. 15 on the season, extending his career high.

Elvis Andrus was aboard after he reached on shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error, stole second and advanced on catcher James McCann’s throwing error. The White Sox finished with three errors.

Nova was charged with an earned run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his previous six starts.

Santana added another two-run shot against Jimmy Cordero in the seventh.

Rafael Montero and Jose Leclerc combined to strike out six and limit the White Sox to two hits in the final 2 2/3 innings.

In his previous start, Allard allowed a career-high seven runs in five innings against the Angels.

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel made a diving catch on Scott Heineman’s liner in the fifth to preserve a scoreless game. Nova clapped in response.

Heineman caught Anderson’s drive to the center field wall to end the Chicago fifth with a runner on second.

The Rangers now have a 64-67 record and will play against the White sox once more tomorrow afternoon.

