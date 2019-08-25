



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A candlelight vigil was held tonight to honor and remember a couple who was shot to death outside their Dallas home early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, close to 200 people attended the vigil for Wesley and Hernandez. Attendees shared stories about the two, but also ​spoke out against the ​gun violence Dallas has seen this summer. ​

Wesley’s grandmother, Carolyn Hartwell, said no grandma should ​outlive their grandson. ​

“He was just a baby,” Hartwell said. “Just ​a sweet boy. They didn’t deserve ​to go out like that and that was ​wrong.”​

And Hernandez’s sister, Priscilla Sewell, said anyone who knew the couple, knew there was “no breaking them apart.”

“…This is too much. This is too much and the killing has got to stop,” Sewell said.

No More Violence founder Patricia Allen said the guns are getting out of hand.

“So many young people are getting guns, not even licenses to carry. I’m very concerned ​about that,” Allen said.

Hartwell continued to talk about the importance of parents talking to their kids.

“Talk to them and, like they say, if you see something — whoever ​is out there who knows who killed my baby — ​please say something. Please say something,” she said.

So far, no arrests have been made and police do not know the motive behind this shooting.