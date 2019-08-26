



Court documents reveal there was concern for 6-year-old Ollie Wiedemann’s safety, long before he was found dead following an Amber Alert.

He was found with his mother, Candace Harbin in a Waxahachie parking garage on Friday. But those close to the situation told CBS 11 News, this was not a case of a custody battle gone wrong.

A justice of the peace handling the case said on Monday the cause and manner of death is officially marked as “pending”.

It will probably be weeks before there is an answer as to exactly how little Ollie and his mother died.

The boy’s father, John Wiedeman released new pictures of his son along with a heartfelt statement:

Friday, August 23rd was an unspeakably tragic day for the Wiedemann family. We ask for your prayers and God’s guidance as John and his family struggle with the traumatic loss of his precious son, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann. Ollie was an amazing young boy who cared about people. He always wanted to make others happy and if ever a classmate was having a tough day, he would reach out to help them. He loved swimming, Legos and superheroes but most of all he loved going to school. Our hearts are broken and may never be whole again. We thank the Waxahachie Police Department and other first responders who helped search for Ollie. We want to thank the Ellis County District Court for seamlessly processing the paperwork that enabled the Amber Alert system to be activated. We also want to thank the Ellis County community and all others who have sent prayers and thoughts. Nothing can be said or done that will bring Ollie back and we ask for privacy as we grieve. As there is an ongoing investigation, we ask that further requests and comments be directed to the Waxahachie Police Department.”

Court filings show Harbin was allowed to pick up her son Ollie from school last Thursday.

A custody agreement Harbin and her ex-husband said her visits were supposed to always be supervised, but attorneys said that could be lifted if Harbin was following other elements of the agreement.

Harbin had asked to have the supervision requirement removed, and the final hearing was set for October.

In a psychologist’s assessment though 2019, the doctor wrote he believed the situation “will eventually cause considerable damage to Ollie.”

Harbin had an extensive history of mental health issues. Two of the places she lived in the last eight years, burned down. Given that, Wiedeman’s attorney described the case as a mental health issue, not a custody battle gone wrong.