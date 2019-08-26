IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police arrested and charged a man with felony Driving While Intoxicated for allegedly driving drunk and going the wrong way Saturday with three children, ages 2, 4 and 6, in the vehicle with him.
Irving Police tweeted, “Call came in for a car going the wrong way on the hwy. Our #DWIUnit was 1st to find the car & determined he was intoxicated & he was arrested. There was also a passenger & 3 kids inside the vehicle but thankfully this all was caught before somebody got hurt #SaturationSaturday”
Call came in for a car going the wrong way on the hwy. Our #DWIUnit was 1st to find the car & determined he was intoxicated & he was arrested. There was also a passenger & 3 kids inside the vehicle but thankfully this all was caught before somebody got hurt #SaturationSaturday pic.twitter.com/JuBHC7mMcP
— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) August 25, 2019
Police identified the suspect as Taiwo Sortire.
On Saturday, the Irving Police Department participated in Mothers Against Drunk Driving national campaign ‘Saturation Saturday’, where MADD was asking for every law enforcement department across the country to add just one officer to their patrol to help locate impaired drivers.
The Irving Police Department said it was,”happy to participate in this campaign, especially since our department still mourns the loss of Officer Glenn Homs who was killed by a drunk driver July 3, 1993.”
Beginning Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday morning, the Irving Police Department arrested eight people for Driving While Intoxicated.
You must log in to post a comment.