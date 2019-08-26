(CBS 11) – Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky (born May 7, 1840 and died November 6, 1893) was a famous Russian composer and musician whose influence was felt around the world, including the state of Texas!
One of his most famous compositions is Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, composed between 1874-1875. It is a very popular work and well-known both as a piano concerto and to classical music fans around the world. It was written for flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horns, timpani, strings and solo piano.
Many classical music fans may remember the 1958 performance from pianist Van Cliburn, who was born in Kilgore, Texas, but lived most of his adult life in Fort Worth. Cliburn performed the concerto in Moscow and won the First International Tchaikovsky Competition.
To make this story even more interesting, he was in Moscow at the height of the Cold War.
Because of this accomplishment, he earned instant fame and the love of the Russian people. He later recorded this piece for RCA Records which became the first classical album to go platinum.
The concerto is in three movement and runs about 35 minutes. Enjoy!!
