NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you live in Texas, the magic of Disney could be headed to a Target store near you.
Over the weekend Target announced that it would open dozens of Disney shops inside it’s stores before Christmas and have shops in some 40 other locations by October 2020.
The partnership means Target will carry 450 Disney-branded items including toys and clothing, and some items that are only available at Disney’s own stores.
Disney currently operates about 300 of its own stores around the world and is reportedly trying to find new ways to reach customers as shopping mall traffic declines. Just last week Target reported surging second-quarter earnings. The store’s new in-store pickup and same-day shipping services are being credited with helping profits jump some 17%.
According to Target, new Disney shops will average about 750 square feet each and will be located near children’s clothing and toys.
Of the 25 Disney shops opening in Target on October 4 — just as merchandise from Disney’s “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits shelves — two are in North Texas. Locations in Allen and Euless will open just ahead of the holiday season.
The big-box retailer said stores in Austin, Spring and Pasadena, Texas will also open this year.
You must log in to post a comment.