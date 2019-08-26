(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman didn’t hold back in his response to sports radio host Doug Gottlieb’s criticism of Andrew Luck following his sudden retirement.

Gottlieb took a lot of heat on Saturday after he tweeted his thoughts on Luck’s shocking news that evening.

“Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck,” Gottlieb said.

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

Luck, 29, made the official announcement after the Indianapolis Colts finished their preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The injury-plagued quarterback said he’s been stuck in “injury-pain-rehab cycle” that’s affected his view of football.

“It’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason, and I felt stuck in it,” Luck said. “And the only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away… I’ve been stuck in this process, haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.”

Aikman, a current analyst for NFL on Fox, took to Twitter to blast Gottlieb for his tweet about Luck’s decision.

“That’s total bulls*** Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess what keeps you employed on FS1. Nice,” Aikman said.

That’s total bullshit Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him? Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice https://t.co/p59DsmPoER — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) August 26, 2019

Gottileb tried to defend his statement by saying, “I like Andrew Luck, a lot… But what does it say about Alex Smith trying to come back from a leg injury where he nearly lost a limb. Different mentality.” However, he continues to garner backlash in a tweet that has over 25,000 comments as of Monday morning.