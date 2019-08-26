ORANGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A young couple was killed in a crash just minutes after their wedding ceremony in southeast Texas on Friday.

KFDM reported that Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were killed in the town of Orange, more than 20 miles east of Beaumont, Texas.

The Orange Police Department said the two pulled out of the parking lot of the Orange County Justice of the Peace precinct and were merging onto Highway 87 when their car collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer loaded with a tractor.

The groom’s mother and sister were behind the couple and witnessed the crash.

“I watched my baby die,” Morgan’s mother, Kennia, told KFDM. “I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.”

“I witnessed my own worst nightmare. That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth,” she added.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Kennia Morgan told the station that the high school sweethearts were excited to start their lives together. Though they had their ceremony at the courthouse, they were planning a Christmas wedding on December 20 for their family and friends.

The Justice of the Peace that married the two just minutes earlier went to the scene of their death, KFDM reported.

Orange police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Go home and hug your family tonight. If you have kids, go home and hug them because now I don’t have my kid,” Kennia Morgan told KDFM. “I don’t have the one thing in my life that made me happy.”

