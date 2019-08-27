(CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines launched its facial-recognition program this week at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in an effort to offer more convenience.
The Fort Worth-based company said the program will be offered on select international flights out of Terminal D.
According to the company, customers can now have their face scanned during boarding instead of scanning passes. The customer’s identity will then be verified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection within seconds.
The company said the new program will not store facial information and that using facial recognition is optional.
“As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP. This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members,” Vice President of DFW Hub Operations at American Cedric Rockamore said.
American Airlines said customers should still make sure that they have their passports.
