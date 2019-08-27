ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a hate crime after racial slurs were painted on a building and car wash.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted, “This morning our community was targeted for a hate crime in East Arlington. Racial slurs were painted on a building & car wash. We will not tolerate hate crimes. We will vigorously investigate & seek criminal prosecution. Arlington stands for the protection of all people.”
— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) August 27, 2019
The first incident was reported today just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 E. Arkansas.
A second incident was reported nearby just before 8 a.m. at 1900 E. Arkansas Lane.
