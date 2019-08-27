Filed Under:America, Arlington Police Department, black, Borders, Car Wash, Community, Culture, Hate Crime, Language, racial slurs, racism, White

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating a hate crime after racial slurs were painted on a building and car wash.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted, “This morning our community was targeted for a hate crime in East Arlington. Racial slurs were painted on a building & car wash. We will not tolerate hate crimes. We will vigorously investigate & seek criminal prosecution. Arlington stands for the protection of all people.”

The first incident was reported today just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 E. Arkansas.

A second incident was reported nearby just before 8 a.m. at 1900 E. Arkansas Lane.

(credit: Jason Allen/CBS 11 News)

