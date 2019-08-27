



– The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday the 24 members of the Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team as the celebration of the team’s final year in the ballpark enters the final month.The players were selected in on-line fan voting conducted by the Dallas Morning News in July with candidates limited to Rangers who played in the Globe Life Park era from 1994 to the present time.

Two players were selected at each position with six outfielders being picked.

On the pitching side, two right-handed and two left-handed starters as well as one closer are being honored.

The Morning News included candidates from various positions for one Fans’ Choice selection.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez led all players by receiving 97.8% of the votes at catcher. He was followed by Adrian Beltre (94.3% at 3B), Josh Hamilton (91.0% at OF) and Kenny Rogers (89.3% at SP).

The team includes two members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame (Vladimir Guerrero; Ivan Rodriguez); six members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame (Juan Gonzalez, Rusty Greer, Josh Hamilton, Ivan Rodriguez, Kenny Rogers, Michael Young); and four former American League Most Valuable Players as a Ranger (Juan Gonzalez, Josh Hamilton, Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez).

The Texas Rangers Globe Life Era All-Time Team will be honored during the final weekend of the 2019 regular season, when the club hosts the New York Yankees, September 27-29.

Select members of the All-Time Team will participate in a luncheon on Friday, September 27 at the new Live! by Loews across from Globe Life Park. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and ticket information is available by clicking here.

Players confirmed to attend at this time include Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo, Rusty Greer, Colby Lewis, David Murphy, Mike Napoli, Rafael Palmeiro, Ivan Rodriguez and Michael Young.

The All-Time Team will also be introduced on-field as part of the closing ceremonies of Globe Life Park following the Rangers-Yankees game on Sunday, September 29.

Texas Rangers Globe Life Park Era All-Time Team

(players are listed in order of most votes cast by position)

Catcher

Ivan Rodriguez 1991-2002; 2009

Robinson Chirinos* 2013-18

First Base

Will Clark 1994-98

Mark Teixeira 2003-07

Second Base

Michael Young 2000-12

Ian Kinsler* 2006-13

Third Base

Adrian Beltre 2011-18

Hank Blalock 2002-09

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus* 2009-Present

Alex Rodriguez 2001-03

Designated Hitter

Rafael Palmeiro 1989-93; 1999-2003

Vladimir Guerrero 2010

Outfield

Josh Hamilton 2008-12; 2015

Rusty Greer 1994-2003

Juan Gonzalez 1989-99; 2002-03

Nelson Cruz* 2006-13

David Murphy 2007-13

Shin-Soo Choo* 2014-Present

Right-handed Starting Pitcher

Colby Lewis 2002-04; 2010-16

Yu Darvish* 2012-17

Left-handed Starting Pitcher

Kenny Rogers 1989-95; 2000-02; 2004-05

Derek Holland* 2009-16

Closer

Neftali Feliz 2009-15

Fans’ Choice

Mike Napoli (C-1B) 2011-12; 2015; 2017

*Active player in 2019