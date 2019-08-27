SUGAR LAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was caught on camera using a power saw to break into a Houston-area Botox clinic and steal anti-aging products, police say.

Police in Sugar Land said the burglary happened at the Botox RN MD Spa on Southwest Freeway on Friday at around 8:25 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the woman driving up in her Mercedes SUV and walking up to the front of the building with a power saw in hand. It appears she tried to break in through different windows until she was able to cut through one area of glass.

The woman then walks in and leaves with the product. The spa’s owner talked to KTRK about the incident and how shocking the video is.

“Looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes trying to break into your business,” Alonzo Perez told KTRK.

“Had no regards for anybody else’s property. Had no regards for her own safety. I mean by doing what she was doing with the power tool to a window,” he added.

Perez said someone had broken into his spa the night before and that one window was already covered with plywood.

“Nobody should go through this, you know? We don’t. I mean, it is not normal for a human being to try and take somebody else’s stuff… that they work hard for,” Perez said.

Police are still looking for the woman and are asking for the public’s help in identifying her. Perez said he’s also personally offering a $5,000 reward for an arrest in the burglary.