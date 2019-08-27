When one refers to the Minuet in G major, classical music experts know exactly what they are talking about. What you might not know is how popular it became in modern day culture.
This piece was written around 1725 and is found in the “Notebook For Anna Magdalena Bach.” For a period of time, it was assumed that it was composed by Johann Sebastian Bach but now it is attributed to Christian Petzold (1677-1733), a German composer and organist.
Many of you will recognize this piece, not only the original composition, but also in the 1965 hit song, “A Lover’s Concerto” by The Toys, a female vocal trio from Queens NY. Their version went all the way to #2 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 11 weeks. Country singer Willie Nelson also recorded a version in 1975 but was not released initially. The song has also been in several theatrical motion pictures over the years.
Enjoy the original classical version.
You must log in to post a comment.