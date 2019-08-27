



– The Texas Association of School Administrators has announced six outstanding educators from across the state have been chosen as finalists in the 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year program.

For Texas Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Karen Sams, of Weatherford ISD’s David Crockett Elementary school is one of three finalists.

“Students learn best by being engaged and collaborating with others,” said Sams, who has taught second and third grades at Crockett Elementary for the past three years.

“One way that I connect with students and reach them on a more personal level is through humor. When teachers share a laugh or a smile with students, it helps them feel more comfortable and open to learning,” she said.

In her 15-year career in education, Sams has taught first through third grades, as well as K-5 music.

On August 5, a panel of judges composed of representatives of Texas teacher associations and last year’s Texas Teacher of the Year finalists selected the finalists from the 40 Texas Regional Teachers of the Year — one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Texas Education Service Center regions.

“Every day in public schools across Texas, teachers perform miracles as they inspire children for lifelong learning,” said Kevin Brown, executive director of TASA, which has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. “These six finalists are among the best in a profession that is perhaps the most important in our nation, both for individual children and for society. They are national heroes and deserve this tremendous honor. They have distinguished themselves among thousands of outstanding, dedicated teachers across our state and nation have who have answered the call to serve others.”

For the complete list of finalists, click here.