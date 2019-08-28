Comments
(CBS 11) – Paul Mauriat (born March 4, 1925 and died November 3, 2006 at age 81) was a French orchestra leader who scored a #1 hit on the American Billboard chart in 1968.
“Love Is Blue” was written by Andre’ Popp and Pierre Cour.
It was released in January 1968 and not only hit #1 on the Hot 100, but also #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts for eleven weeks.
The song was the only performance by a French artist at that time to have a #1 hit on Billboard until 2017 when Daft Punk came along with “Starboy.”
The song was recorded on the Phillips Record label and runs 2:31. You can hear this on KLUV-FM HD2 and Sirius XM 60s on 6.
In music, anything can happen! Enjoy!
