By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – Paul Mauriat (born March 4, 1925 and died November 3, 2006 at age 81) was a French orchestra leader who scored a #1 hit on the American Billboard chart in 1968.

“Love Is Blue” was written by Andre’ Popp and Pierre Cour.

It was released in January 1968 and not only hit #1 on the Hot 100, but also #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts for eleven weeks.

The song was the only performance by a French artist at that time to have a #1 hit on Billboard until 2017 when Daft Punk came along with “Starboy.”

The song was recorded on the Phillips Record label and runs 2:31. You can hear this on KLUV-FM HD2 and Sirius XM 60s on 6.

In music, anything can happen! Enjoy!

