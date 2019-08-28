ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday their new ballpark starting next season is approximately 75% complete.

Globe Life Field, being built directly across the street from the current Globe Life Park and entertainment venue Texas Live!, is scheduled to open in March of 2020.

The Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020.

The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The biggest new feature is the retractable roof that will be closed during the hot summer months so fans can and players can enjoy relief from the oppressive heat.

Installation of the third retractable roof truss is in progress.

The second section of the third truss was installed on Monday.

The third truss will be completed next week.

There will be a total of five retractable roof trusses to complete the 5.5 acre roof. Steel work for the retractable roof is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel.

Construction on the roof started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Preliminary air conditioning function has been established in limited areas of the ballpark, including the service level, lower concourse and office building.

Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field.