WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. has recalled 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The products from the San Antonio-based company contain pecans (tree nut), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The chicken salad products are labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad” products but contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products. The items were produced on August 20, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall [View Labels (PDF only)]:
- 12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of “SIMPLY EAT HEB MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a chain of retail grocery locations in Texas.
The problem was discovered by the company during a review of production records.
No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products was reported.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled chicken salad should throw them away.
You must log in to post a comment.