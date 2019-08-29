Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. military has started moving aircraft from the East Coast to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth as part of preparations for Hurricane Dorian’s landfall over the weekend.
Approximately 150 aircraft will be arriving in the next couple of days.
They’ll be coming from as far south as Key West, Florida to as far north as Beaufort, South Carolina.
Aircraft will begin arriving late Thursday afternoon and are expected to continue flying in Friday and Saturday.
Some of the aircraft expected to arrive include C-40s, P3s, P8s, F-5s, F-16s, F-18s, F-22s and F-35s.
Similar operations were conducted for hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017.
