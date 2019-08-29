  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDeep Blue
    6:00 PMCountdown to Kickoff
    7:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, East Coast, F-16, Fort Worth, Hurricane Dorian, Joint Reserve Base, Military Planes, NAS JRB, Naval Air Station, U.S. military aircraft


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. military has started moving aircraft from the East Coast to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth as part of preparations for Hurricane Dorian’s landfall over the weekend.

Approximately 150 aircraft will be arriving in the next couple of days.

They’ll be coming from as far south as Key West, Florida to as far north as Beaufort, South Carolina.

Aircraft will begin arriving late Thursday afternoon and are expected to continue flying in Friday and Saturday.

Some of the aircraft expected to arrive include C-40s, P3s, P8s, F-5s, F-16s, F-18s, F-22s and F-35s.

A F-16 fighter jet of the United States Air Force performs a manouver during a flying display on the inaugural day of the five-day Aero India 2019 airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force station, in Bangalore on February 20, 2019. – (MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Similar operations were conducted for hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017.

 

Comments