FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver going the wrong direction on Interstate 30 caused a crash involving several vehicles.
The accidents happened just after midnight near the Ridgmar Mall.
The wrong way driver, who police believe may have been drunk, was traveling east in the westbound lanes when he slammed head-on into a van. A semi-tractor trailer then hit the car of the suspected DWI driver.
In all, 3 people in the van were hurt and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Non of the injuries are life-threatening.
The wrong way driver, who had superficial injuries, was detained at the scene and then and taken to jail. No word on what charges he’s facing.
I-30 was shut down for a short period of time so the vehicles and debris could be cleared from the road.
