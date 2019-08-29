ARLINGTON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police have arrested the man suspected of painting racial slurs on buildings earlier this week.
Detectives arrested 34-year-old Edward Gutierrez Thursday evening and charged him with one count of graffiti.
The slurs were painted on a restaurant, car wash and vacant store along Arkansas Lane on the city’s east side.
On Tuesday, an officer was approached by Gutierrez on a bike when he asked him to “run him for warrants” and reported that, prior to the officer’s arrival, multiple people stole his bike.
The officer shortly notified east Arlington police that Gutierrez could be a possible suspect.
During further investigation, officers found video footage of a man riding a bike at the Whip In off E. Arkansas Lane. Based on that information, Gutierrez was contacted and voluntarily spoke with an officer.
Gutierrez told the officer he was upset about his bike being stolen while in front of the gas station, and that the racial slurs were in response to the suspects who stole his bike. He also stated specific details of the vandalisms, including the words/numbers used, the color of paint as well as where the spray paint can was discarded.
Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said it was “a message from a racist individual.”
“We absolutely have to show intolerance to those type of crimes, because we don’t want to project any instance where somebody believes this might be some accepted form of behavior,” Johnson said.
Gutierrez is currently in custody at the Arlington Jail in lieu of $2,500.
You must log in to post a comment.