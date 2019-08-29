DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Calling his client a victim after a motorcyclist allegedly broke her jaw while she was five months pregnant, Niesha Woods’ attorney is also calling out the Dallas Police Department’s handling of the incident.

Police have arrested Fareed Hashim on an aggravated assault charge connected to the incident.

Dallas criminal attorney Justin A. Moore said police shouldn’t have cited Woods for assault the day a road rage confrontation left her injured.

“No woman, especially a woman carrying a child, should be a victim of such a crime. Furthermore, no woman who was brutalized in such a manner should be forced to endure humiliation from the same officers that she called to the scene. We demand, on Niesha’s behalf a full investigation into the officer’s conduct that night; we demand that those officers be reprimanded; and, most importantly, we demand that the man who assaulted Niesha be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Moore in a statement to CBS 11 News.

Woods was pulling out of her parking space at her sister’s apartment building near Arapaho and the North Dallas Tollway when she nearly struck Hashim on his motorcycle, Moore said.

Shortly thereafter, Hashim allegedly pulled into her lane yelling, swearing and threw an object at her. Niesha exited her car to see if he had damaged her car. Hashim got off of his bike, according to Moore, and confronted Woods again.

Woods said she told Hashim she was five months pregnant. But he spit in Woods’ face, according to Moore and assaulted her.

When police arrived after Woods called 911, they made her sit on the hot concrete, according to Moore.

Police then wrote Woods a ticket and she was taken to the hospital.