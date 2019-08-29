  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a convicted sex offender they say may be in Fort Worth.

Jerry Wayne Colbert reported a change of address claiming relocation to Fort Worth, but he failed to register/verify with Tarrant County authorities or any other Texas law enforcement agency.

Jerry Wayne Colbert (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Colbert was convicted of Sexual Assault and “Burglary of Habitation Intend Sex Offense” out of Falls County.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on Colbert can call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

