DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas council member and two council liaisons were exposed to pepper spray while en route to a town hall meeting Thursday evening.
Around 6:35 p.m. Aug. 29, city staff received a report of an incident on the 5th floor of City Hall, where Council Member Omar Narvaez and the two council liaisons, who have not been identified, were exposed to pepper spray upon entering an elevator.
Dallas police said an empty elevator was sprayed and when the three entered, they were exposed to it.
All were treated onsite and later released.
The Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident.
