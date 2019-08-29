Comments
FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Firehouse Theatre is partnering with Animal Services of Farmers Branch to host cat adoptions during its run of CATS Sept. 5-22.
The Animal Services animal adoption trailer will be parked in front of The Firehouse Theatre every Saturday at 1 p.m. ahead of each 2:30 p.m. matinee show.
“We want our production of CATS to be special,” The Firehouse Theatre artistic director Derek Whitener. “What better way to do than to help real life cats find homes?”
For $20, attendees can adopt a cat that is spayed/neutered, has their first round of shots, rabies vaccination, microchip, dewormer, flea treatment, leukemia/aids test and a free exam at participating clinics.
