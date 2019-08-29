(CBS 11) – Cozy Cole (born William Cole on October 17, 1909 in East Orange, New Jersey and died on January 31, 1981 in Columbus, Ohio) was best known as a rock-and-roll drummer.
Cole had three songs to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, all in 1958, some thirty years after he started to perform professionally with Wilbur Sweatman in 1928.
“Topsy II,” written by Edgar Battle and Eddie Durham, was released in 1938 for bandleader Benny Goodman and earlier for Count Basie & His Orchestra.
Cole recorded this song and issued it in two parts as a single. The “A” side reached #27 on Billboard but it was the “B” side that rose to #3 and stayed on the charts for fourteen weeks. It was also the #1 R&B hit that year for six weeks.
The song runs 3:30 on the Love Record label. You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 50s ON 5.
Turn it up load! You will love the drums!!
