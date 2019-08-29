GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — A road rage assault caught on video in Garland has some wondering who’s the victim and who’s the suspect, and police are still trying to figure that out.

A witness spotted trouble at I-30 and Bobtown Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night and started recording a man — clearly upset — approach 20-year-old John Jones’ Mazda.

“This guy had sped past me along the right side of my vehicle and started brake checking me,” Jones said. “I got around to him at the stop sign, and whenever we pulled up to the light after making a right turn, he proceeded to exit the vehicle.”

He said he doesn’t know what set the man off. But, recalling a nearby road rage case days earlier than ended in a fatal shooting, he drew a knife.

“He immediately sucker-punches me once. I’m holding the knife like this at him, and he punches me again. I’m telling him to back away, back up from me,” Jones said.

He admits to jabbing him with the knife, drawing blood.

“I’m already processing it, like, ‘This already doesn’t look good. I just stabbed a middle-aged white male in the middle of traffic. All these people are around,'” Jones said.

A wrestling match ensued.

“He started biting me on my shoulder, scratching me and all that,” he said.

The other man reported a stabbing to Garland police. Then the video went viral, and by Thursday afternoon, he dropped the charges.

Jones has now filed an assault case against him, and police are trying to piece together who is to blame.

Police will be interviewing him again Friday.

As for the assault case, it is still pending but Jones says he has not yet decided whether he’ll pursue the charges.