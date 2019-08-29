LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) — A Lancaster ISD staff member remains on administrative leave while the district investigates racist comments he allegedly made to a 14-year-old Hispanic student.

Another student has since come forward, saying he had a similar experience. And at a school board meeting held Thursday evening, parents said more needs to be done.

One parent said the motto of the district is ‘we bleed orange,’ but instead needs to “bleed awareness.”

President of LULAC Council 272 Dr. Sheryl Santos-Hatchett said one bad apple spoils the bunch.

“I think it’s a matter of maybe training and not knowing the law,” Santos-Hatchett said.

In less than a day, two Barack and Michelle Obama Ninth Grade Center students have come forward alleging incidents of racism involving a staff member.

They say he’s been targeting Hispanic students, asking their legal statuses, threatening deportation and flashing challenge coins he calls “ICE badges.”

On the first day of school, one parent said the staff member pulled her son out of a group and showed him a badge.

“He just pulled out the badge and said he didn’t want to do nothing to me, and I read it and it had the ICE symbol,” her son said. “I got offended, and it kind of made me mad, too.”

The mother and son — who don’t want to share their names fearing retaliation — are the latest to come forward. They are both United States citizens.

“We want him out of the district,” the mom said. “We want him to lose the license… To not be around any other children.”

The two think there are more students who have had similar experiences and they’re asking them to come forward and report their experience(s).

The district has promised a thorough investigation.