TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The “Save Chick-fil-A” religious freedom law, one of the most talked-about issues during a state legislative session, will go into effect Sept. 1.
The “Save Chick-fil-A” effort became a statewide movement during the 2019 Texas Legislative Session, after the San Antonio City Council banned a Chick-fil-A location from their airport because of past donations to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Starting Sunday, the new law will protect all Texans, not just Chick-fil-A, from discrimination by the government for associating with or donating to a religious organization.
President of Texas Values Jonathan Saenz said come Sept. 1, it’s “game over” for the San Antonio City Council.
“We plan to do everything in our power to enforce and support the Save Chick-fil-A religious freedom law,” Saenz said. “The people of Texas have made it clear, the San Antonio City Council can run but they can’t hide.”
