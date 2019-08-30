DAYTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when an Amtrak train from Los Angeles bound for New Orleans struck a tractor-trailer in southeast Texas Friday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse said at least 17 people were taken to a hospital following the collision when the semi pulled into the path of the train near Dayton, about 35 miles northeast of Houston.
The injured include the driver of the semi and 16 passengers. Burse said an engine of the train “partially” came off the track as a result.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement there were 70 people on board the train at the time.
Burse said the train remained on the track late Friday and it wasn’t clear when it would be moved.
