Filed Under:bisexual, Dallas Cowboys, espn, Football, free agent, LGBT, LGBTQ, NFL, Ryan Russell, Sexuality


NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboy Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in a personal essay published on Thursday. He is currently the only athlete in one of the four major professional sports leagues to openly identify as LGBTQ.

Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons jumps over Ryan Russell #99 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Russell, who grew up in Texas and played for Purdue, was first drafted in 2015 by the Dallas Cowboys. He then played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Russell missed all of the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury.

