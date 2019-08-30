NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The furniture and home goods retailer Kirkland’s on Wednesday recalled about 3,000 of two styles of dressers—the Black Wash Mirrored Chest and the Six-Drawer Camille Chest—due to their potential to tip over and cause serious injury or death.
The recall alert, issued jointly by Kirkland’s and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the dressers don’t comply with the industry’s voluntary safety standard and are unstable if not anchored to a wall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers and place them in a room that children cannot access.
At this time, there are no reported incidents associated with the recalled dressers, which were sold for about $200 at Kirkland’s stores nationwide and online at the Kirkland’s website from January 2016 through May 2019.
One of the dresser models has five drawers and a mirrored and black wash finish, measures 35 inches tall, and weighs about 47 pounds. The SKU number, 177373, can be found on the Kirkland’s price label attached to the back of the furniture hangtag, if you still have it.
The other recalled dresser model has six drawers and a cream distressed finish, measures 36 inches tall, and weighs about 75 pounds. The chest’s SKU number is 145191.
